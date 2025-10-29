1 218 2
"Cleared dugout of occupiers": SIGNUM drones destroyed enemy shelters and 4 invaders. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 53rd Mechanised Brigade "SIGNUM" destroyed an enemy dugout in the Lyman direction.
According to Censor.NET, the first strike on the enemy shelter was carried out by allied brigades, after which drone operators from the SIGNUM unit destroyed the Russian hideout with a follow-up munition drop.
Ukrainian soldiers shared footage of the destruction of Russian personnel on social media.
"That ventilation worked like a charm," the soldiers quipped under the video.
Earlier, it was reported that SIGNUM drone operators destroyed the occupiers' logistics in the Lyman direction: six enemy vehicles were hit.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password