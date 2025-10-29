"Cleared dugout of occupiers": SIGNUM drones destroyed enemy shelters and 4 invaders. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 53rd Mechanised Brigade "SIGNUM" destroyed an enemy dugout in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, the first strike on the enemy shelter was carried out by allied brigades, after which drone operators from the SIGNUM unit destroyed the Russian hideout with a follow-up munition drop.

Ukrainian soldiers shared footage of the destruction of Russian personnel on social media.

"That ventilation worked like a charm," the soldiers quipped under the video.

Earlier, it was reported that SIGNUM drone operators destroyed the occupiers' logistics in the Lyman direction: six enemy vehicles were hit.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Watch more: Operators of anti-aircraft drones from "Sky Wars" unit of 47th SMB Magura shot down nearly three dozen enemy UAVs in 10 days. VIDEO