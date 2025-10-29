MiG-29 destroyed building with invaders in southern direction. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing Ukrainian pilots striking a concentration of occupiers in the south.
A MiG-29MU1 pilot destroyed a building housing invaders assault groups with missile strikes, Censor.NET reported.
