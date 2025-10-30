1 116 2
Drone operators of 56th Mariupol Brigade destroyed 10 occupiers and their shelters. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 56th Separate Motorised Infantry Mariupol Brigade eliminated the occupiers in one of the directions.
The soldiers destroyed 10 occupiers in a wooded area and also hit the shelter where the invaders were hiding.
In the video, after the strike drones hit, the Russian military are blown to pieces, and the enemy's hideout bursts into flames and becomes their grave.
Incidentally, the day before, fighters from the 56th Brigade destroyed Russian positions and eliminated the occupiers who were trying to escape.
