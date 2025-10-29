ENG
Occupier torn in two parts and torso hurled into air. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade K-2  are taking out Russian troops and equipment.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters struck the invaders' deployment sites, eliminating 13 occupiers and a quad bike.

One of the frames shows a Russian serviceman torn in two by a strike UAV, with the torso thrown several meters into the air.

The fighters posted a video of their combat operations on their Telegram channel.

Earlier, it was reported that the K-2 brigade showed how FPV drones shoot down Lancet, Molniya, and ZALA drones.

