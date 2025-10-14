1 423 1
56th Brigade troops overrun Russian positions, eliminate fleeing occupiers. VIDEO
Drone operators of the 56th Separate Mariupol Infantry Brigade continue to destroy enemy positions and occupation personnel.
According to Censor.NET, the Defence Forces hit three locations of Russian troops, after which the UAV caught up with the invaders who were trying to escape. As a result of combat operations, the occupants were eliminated.
The drone operators posted a video of their operation on social media.
