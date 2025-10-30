Russian bomb strike hits Sloviansk TPP, killing two – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 1,345th day of the war with Russia.

"Our energy workers have been working all day today – from Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv to Ivano-Frankivsk and our Vinnytsia region – after the Russian strike. Unfortunately, there were hits, and the target was the energy sector. We are doing our best to restore it and are adding reserves.

The attack was complex and combined, specifically calculated to make it difficult to counter. It involved missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones. Fifty-two missiles in total, and over 600 attack drones, around 400 of them Shaheds. Most of the drones were neutralized, and two-thirds of the missiles were also shot down.

Ukraine’s air defense saves a large part of our infrastructure, and this remains the top priority, air defense systems and missiles for them. We work on this every day. So is our long-range capability, our entirely justified response to what Russia is doing against Ukraine and our people.

Just a few hours ago, Russia bombed the Sloviansk thermal power plant. Sadly, two people were killed, my condolences. There are wounded as well. This is pure terror, no one who fights normally acts this way. The world must respond properly to such Russian warfare.

And it is very important that we have concrete agreements with Norway regarding energy support, specifically, assistance with our gas purchases. We have reached agreements with Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands as well, and are cooperating with them on electricity generation equipment. We are counting on support from the European Commission. Today, Ukraine’s energy minister met with representatives of the G7 energy ministers, countries that can and certainly will support Ukraine. We are working closely with them," Zelensky said.

