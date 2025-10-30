Madyar announces recruitment for Unmanned Systems Forces: 15,000 new vacancies open. VIDEO

Major General Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces (callsign "Madyar"), has announced the first large-scale recruitment campaign for the Unmanned Systems Forces, opening 15,000 new positions, including drone operator roles.

Recruiting for the Unmanned Systems Forces

In a video address, Magyar emphasised that the Unmanned Systems Forces

account for only 2% of Ukraine’s military but are responsible for 35% of all verified enemy losses.

"The Unmanned Systems Forces are an effective system and everything that works should be scaled up. Our share will grow to 5%. We have drones waiting for pilots, not the other way around. I’m announcing recruitment to the Unmanned Systems Forces, over 15,000 positions, half of which are civilian specialties needed right now on the front line... Stop running from the army — it’s time to fly and erase the occupier," Madyar said.

Positions available

According to the official website, the Unmanned Systems Forces are recruiting UAV crews and specialists from civilian professions:

UAV OPERATOR / GROUND DRONE OPERATOR;

EXTERNAL PILOT;

UAV REPAIR TECHNICIAN;

PARAMEDIC;

EW / SIGINT OPERATOR;

COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST;

DECODER;

DRIVER C, E;

CLERK;

MECHANIC;

COOK;

DRIVER;

SECURITY COMPANY RIFLEMAN, etc.

The application form can be filled out on the website usforces.army or by phone: 0 800 207 332.

