Russian "sleeper" drones pose threat to civilians up to 40 km from front line – Madyar. VIDEO

Russian FPV drones are ambushed at a depth of 20-40 km from the frontline and pose a deadly threat to the civilian population.

This was warned by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that it is especially dangerous to move around the frontline areas at night and in fog.

In the video, Madyar showed 16 Russian "sleeper " drones on Ukrainian roads and the moment one of them was destroyed by a Ukrainian drone.

"Bridge approaches and more. It’s not a new phenomenon at the front, but the depth of penetration is often greater than the tracks infantry and pilots use to reach their positions," the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces said.

He added that Ukrainian soldiers commonly encounter "worm" FPV drones in ambushes 10–15 km from the forward edge of the battle area, but they can also be encountered farther from the front.

"At depths of 20–40 km and given the long autumn–winter nights and the fact that civilians travel quickly and relatively safely by road in the frontline zone, this can cost lives," Brovdi warned.

He said the USF is working to destroy "sleeper" drones by every available means, from using their own FPV drones and drops to shooting down enemy UAVs. Madyar urged both military personnel and civilians in frontline areas to stay vigilant.

