Mobilized lawyer breaks through border in Zakarpattia and flees to Hungary, injuring border guard. VIDEO

A driver in Zakarpattia rammed barriers at the Velyka Palad border checkpoint and fled into Hungary.

"On the evening of October 30, at the Velyka Palad–Nagyhodos checkpoint in the Mukachevo Border Detachment area, a man in a black Toyota Avensis, license plate AO6422EE, bolted into the EU.



The car, with high beams on, struck the entry barrier and knocked it down, sped past the passport control booth, clipped a border guard while moving (he is in hospital, fortunately with no fractures), and took out another barrier at the exit. Next — the border, Hungary," he said.

Who was behind the wheel?

According to the journalist, law enforcement established that the driver was Eduard Pukanych, who was mobilized in June 2025. Before that, he worked as a lawyer.

What do border guards say?

Lesia Fedorova, spokesperson for the Mukachevo Border Guard Detachment, confirmed the incident. According to her, an internal investigation has been launched against the head of the 27th Border Detachment.

Information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations regarding signs of a criminal offense under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — "Attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer, member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a serviceman."

The Hungarian side has been informed of this fact.

