557 0
PEGAS fighters’ strike drones destroyed 2 vehicles, a dugout and 7 occupiers. VIDEO
Kamikaze drones from the PEGAS unit, operated by troops of the 427th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment "RAROH," eliminate another group of Russian military personnel
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military destroyed enemy shelters, two combat vehicles, and seven occupiers with strike drones.
The fighters posted a video of their work on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password