PEGAS fighters’ strike drones destroyed 2 vehicles, a dugout and 7 occupiers. VIDEO

Kamikaze drones from the PEGAS unit, operated by troops of the 427th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment "RAROH," eliminate another group of Russian military personnel

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military destroyed enemy shelters, two combat vehicles, and seven occupiers with strike drones.

The fighters posted a video of their work on social media.

