ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5076 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Destruction of the occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers
557 0

PEGAS fighters’ strike drones destroyed 2 vehicles, a dugout and 7 occupiers. VIDEO

Kamikaze drones from the PEGAS unit, operated by troops of the 427th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment "RAROH," eliminate another group of Russian military personnel

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military destroyed enemy shelters, two combat vehicles, and seven occupiers with strike drones.

The fighters posted a video of their work on social media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Watch more: They flew over enemy’s trench line and eliminated 13 occupiers: combat work of 60th SMB. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10439) elimination (6151) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3133) drones (3294) Unmanned Systems Forces (191)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 