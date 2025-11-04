Khartiia UAV operators eliminate 7 occupiers and destroy enemy shelter. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators continue to inflict damage on the enemy and destroy the invaders' shelters.

As reported by Censor.NET, fighters of the National Guard’s 13th Rapid Response Brigade "Khartia" eliminated seven occupiers and destroyed one enemy shelter.

The soldiers posted a video of their work on their Telegram channel.

