Zelenskyy held Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ meeting: strengthening air defence, USF and protection of frontline areas. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 1,360th day of the war with Russia.

The video was published by the president's press service, according to Censor.NET.

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"I held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ today. The main thing is to protect the sky, everything related to air defence, our unmanned component. The military, our intelligence services, and regional administration leaders were at the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ, specifically in the areas most at risk: the frontline regions bordering Russia. Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and the surrounding region, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and the surrounding region.

We are preparing specific decisions that can strengthen our defence in these regions and inflict greater losses on the occupier, especially on those Russian units that are terrorising our cities and our people in Nikopol, Kherson and other cities they can reach more easily. They are effectively staging a human safari and training drone operators by killing Ukrainians in the streets and on the roads. We need more protection and more of our active operations.

The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), including the "Madyar’s Birds" and other relevant units, will be deployed much more extensively and will receive greater resources. An expanded functionality for the military is already in place, we discussed this with various brigades. And starting from 1 December, an electronic scoring system, "e-points", will begin operating to reward the evacuation of the wounded with Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), as well as other uses of these robotic systems by combat units. The decision is prepared. We are fully ensuring direct funding for brigades to meet their needs: for drones and for the purchase of components," Zelenskyy said.