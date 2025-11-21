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News Video Revolution of Dignity anniversary
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Zelenskyy on Dignity and Freedom Day: With neighbour like Russia, defending independence is extremely difficult task. VIDEO

On Dignity and Freedom Day, celebrated on 21 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured the memory of citizens who fought for Ukraine's right to be a free and independent state.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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"With a neighbour like Russia, defending our dignity, freedom and independence is an extremely difficult task, but without it, the Ukrainian people cannot survive.

That is why it is so important that Ukrainians do not give up, defend fundamental values and, thanks to their strength, change the course of history so that Ukraine can live and develop. I thank everyone who fights for our state as if for themselves.

Glory to Ukraine! Glory to every Ukrainian hero!" he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy told MPs that corruption scandal is being "stirred up by Russians and, to some extent, Americans," - Zhelezniak

Day of Dignity and Freedom

Every year on 21 November, Ukraine celebrates Dignity and Freedom Day. It was on this date that two revolutions began that changed the course of the country's history: the Orange Revolution in 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity in 2013.

Read more: Zelenskyy held meeting with Servant of People faction: Yermak remains in office - media

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9101) Day of dignity (11)
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