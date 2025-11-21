8th Separate Special Purpose Regiment operators eliminate three occupiers, seize their weapons: "Surrender, you bitches, f#ck!". VIDEO

In the Lyman direction in Donetsk region, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) have successfully eliminated a Russian sabotage-and-reconnaissance group.

Censor.NET reports that during a small-arms engagement, a team from the 8th Separate Special Purpose Regiment killed three occupying troops. Footage with fragments of the fight has been posted on social media.

Trophies seized in the fight

After neutralising the sabotage and reconnaissance group, Ukrainian special forces captured:

Russian small arms;

communication devices;

their documents.

The SOF said such Russian group activity is being recorded more and more often along the front line, but Ukrainian troops are detecting and taking out the saboteurs, preventing any breach of the defences.

Warning! Profanity!

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,163,170 people (+1,050 per day), 11,357 tanks, 34,550 artillery systems, 23,600 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS