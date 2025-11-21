8th Separate Special Purpose Regiment operators eliminate three occupiers, seize their weapons: "Surrender, you bitches, f#ck!". VIDEO
In the Lyman direction in Donetsk region, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) have successfully eliminated a Russian sabotage-and-reconnaissance group.
Censor.NET reports that during a small-arms engagement, a team from the 8th Separate Special Purpose Regiment killed three occupying troops. Footage with fragments of the fight has been posted on social media.
Trophies seized in the fight
After neutralising the sabotage and reconnaissance group, Ukrainian special forces captured:
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Russian small arms;
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communication devices;
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their documents.
The SOF said such Russian group activity is being recorded more and more often along the front line, but Ukrainian troops are detecting and taking out the saboteurs, preventing any breach of the defences.
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