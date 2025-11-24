Fighters capture three Russians and African mercenary from Russian army: " F#cking morons! I’m supposed to be home, but because of you b#stards I’m here!". VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) successfully beat back another Russian assault attempt. During the fighting, troops from the 127th Separate TDF Brigade and the 247th Separate TDF Brigade captured four occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing the soldiers unloading their "trophies" from a pickup truck. Those detained include an African mercenary who fought on the side of Putin’s Russian army.
"While repelling the assault, Ukrainian TDF fighters from the 127th Separate TDF Brigade and the 247th Separate TDF Brigade captured a group of Russian soldiers, including an African mercenary from Putin’s army. Synelnykove, Kharkiv region," the video caption reads.
Warning! Foul language!
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