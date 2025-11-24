In the Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) successfully beat back another Russian assault attempt. During the fighting, troops from the 127th Separate TDF Brigade and the 247th Separate TDF Brigade captured four occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing the soldiers unloading their "trophies" from a pickup truck. Those detained include an African mercenary who fought on the side of Putin’s Russian army.

"While repelling the assault, Ukrainian TDF fighters from the 127th Separate TDF Brigade and the 247th Separate TDF Brigade captured a group of Russian soldiers, including an African mercenary from Putin’s army. Synelnykove, Kharkiv region," the video caption reads.

See more: In Vovchansk direction, border guards from "Forpost" captured citizen of Kazakhstan. PHOTO

Warning! Foul language!

Watch more: Two occupiers can’t grasp they’ve been captured: "Where are our weapons?" - "You’re prisoners, wake up.". VIDEO