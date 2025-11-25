Russian occupier goes up in flames like torch after Ukrainian drone hit. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated an occupier who was trying to hide from the drone attack in the bushes.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful attack has been published on social media. The footage shows the Russian occupier bursting into flames after the strike. Notably, at least three Ukrainian drones were hunting the invader: one was filming the kamikaze drone’s attack, while another UAV briefly appears in the camera’s field of view.

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