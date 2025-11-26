ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12340 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers Kostiantynivka direction
5 060 7

Ukrainian drone eliminated occupier on motorcycle: "ghost rider" turned into torch. VIDEO

Ukrainian UAVs of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade caught up with and destroyed an occupier on a motorcycle.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian "ghost rider" tried to ride along a road towards Kostyantynivka but was blown up together with his motorcycle when an FPV drone hit him.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The shock wave threw the occupier's body, engulfed in flames, several metres away. The ruscist was eliminated.

It was also reported that a drone from the 28th Brigade hit the occupier in the head.

Watch more: Bureviy Brigade FPV drones destroy enemy gun and EW systems. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11980) elimination (7437) Donetsk region (5837) 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade (83) drones (4729) Pokrovskyy district (1338) Kostyantynivka (56)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 