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Ukrainian drone eliminated occupier on motorcycle: "ghost rider" turned into torch. VIDEO
Ukrainian UAVs of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade caught up with and destroyed an occupier on a motorcycle.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian "ghost rider" tried to ride along a road towards Kostyantynivka but was blown up together with his motorcycle when an FPV drone hit him.
The shock wave threw the occupier's body, engulfed in flames, several metres away. The ruscist was eliminated.
It was also reported that a drone from the 28th Brigade hit the occupier in the head.
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