Ukrainian drone eliminated occupier on motorcycle: "ghost rider" turned into torch. VIDEO

Ukrainian UAVs of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade caught up with and destroyed an occupier on a motorcycle.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian "ghost rider" tried to ride along a road towards Kostyantynivka but was blown up together with his motorcycle when an FPV drone hit him.

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The shock wave threw the occupier's body, engulfed in flames, several metres away. The ruscist was eliminated.

It was also reported that a drone from the 28th Brigade hit the occupier in the head.

Watch more: Bureviy Brigade FPV drones destroy enemy gun and EW systems. VIDEO