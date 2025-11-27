If not for Ukraine, Russian tanks would be already in Poland. And we are still discussing should we include them into NATO or not? - Kasparov. VIDEO

Russian opposition leader Garry Kasparov stressed that Ukraine is the only force holding back the Russian army and preventing it from advancing further into Europe.

He made this statement at the Halifax International Security Forum, according to Censor.NET.

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What did Kasparov say?

"It is not about how many weapons you have. It is are you willing to fight and die. 'You have a Canadian brigade in Latvia'. What's the order for this brigade? Will they shoot if Russians cross the border? We know the answer: it will take ages to negotiate," he said.

Read more: Russians starting to feel impact of war on their lives: civilians are cutting back on food spending, enterprises are facing problems, - Bloomberg

Kasparov does not understand how anyone can seriously discuss a "peace plan" made by Donald Trump's business partner.

"It's a real estate deal to enrich the Trump's family and sell Ukraine," the politician believes.

Kasparov stressed that NATO today is a fiction, it does not exist.

Read more: Putin smells blood and is not yet ready for peace, - Tsakhkna

"The reason you are still sitting here and celebrating it, Ukraine is dying every minute. If not for Ukraine, Russian tanks would be already in Poland. ... And we are still discussing should we include them into NATO or not?" he said.

Kasparov also stressed that Russian dictator Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and "all others" are applauding everything that is happening.

"It is thanks to Ukraine Russia is not fulfilling Putin's dreamof restoring Russian empire. But if, God forbid, Ukraine is forced to make this 'deal', then, very clear, Putin will realize his dream," the Russian opposition leader concluded.

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