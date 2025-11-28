Salesman in Georgian shop serves customer from Russian Federation: "Glory to Ukraine!... We don’t speak Russian. Russian warship, go f#ck yourself!". VIDEO

A salesperson in a Georgian shop greeted a customer from Russia with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine," stated that Russian was not spoken in the establishment, and switched to English.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording showing an example of Georgian hospitality towards Russians has been posted on social media. Finally, the man turned on a song loudly with the lyrics "Russian warship, go f#ck yourself!"

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