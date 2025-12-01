Wounded occupier takes his own life on battlefield. VIDEO

Drone operators from the "Morok" unmanned aerial vehicle unit of the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade "drove" an occupier to suicide on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that the occupier decided to shoot himself with his own weapon after two attacks by Ukrainian soldiers.

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"Killing the enemy is a craft, but forcing him to self-destruct is an art. The section 'Putin's Last Kiss' is replenished with footage from bombers of the 'Morok' unmanned aerial vehicle unit of the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade," the author of the publication notes in a comment.

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