Soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skelia have eliminated seven occupiers in Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, two Ukrainian defenders engaged the enemy in a small-arms firefight and passed information about the Russian infantry to their fellow drone operators.

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The drone operators eliminated four invaders with strike UAVs, while another three were eliminated with small-arms fire in close combat.

The released footage shows Russian infantry catching fire after precise hits by Ukrainian drones.

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