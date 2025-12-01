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Soldiers of 425th Skelia Regiment eliminate 7 Russian infantrymen in Pokrovsk. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skelia have eliminated seven occupiers in Pokrovsk.
According to Censor.NET, two Ukrainian defenders engaged the enemy in a small-arms firefight and passed information about the Russian infantry to their fellow drone operators.
The drone operators eliminated four invaders with strike UAVs, while another three were eliminated with small-arms fire in close combat.
The released footage shows Russian infantry catching fire after precise hits by Ukrainian drones.
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