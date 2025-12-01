Deputy cyber police chief Kryvolapov lives in $500,000 luxury flat, paying rent to his Russian brother – Bihus.Info. VIDEO

Deputy Head of the Cyber Police Department Volodymyr Kryvolapov lives in a luxury apartment in Kyiv that was bought by his Russian brother. Another apartment next door was purchased by the law enforcement officer’s mother, who remains in Russian-occupied territory together with his father, who supports Russia’s war against Ukraine on social media.

This is stated in an investigation by Bihus.Info, Censor.NET reports.

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He was appointed to the post in 2023

Volodymyr Kryvolapov took up the post of deputy head in the Cyber Police in 2023.

He previously worked at the National Police’s Economic Protection Department and at the State Bureau of Investigation, the recruitment competition for which the media described as opaque, with winners allegedly predetermined.

Lives in his Russian brother’s apartment

Since 2018, Kryvolapov has been declaring residence in an apartment in the French Quarter residential complex.

"The Kryvolapov family lives in an apartment measuring 140 square metres. Such a property today costs almost 23 million hryvnias," the investigation says.

The apartment is rented by his ex-wife and current partner, Nataliia Kryvolapova.

The owner of the property is the cyber police officer’s brother, Serhii Kryvolapov.

In the asset declaration, Serhii Kryvolapov is listed as a "foreign citizen". Journalists established that he lives in Russia’s Irkutsk region and holds a Russian passport and a taxpayer identification number.

In his written response to journalists, Kryvolapov said that his brother had moved to Russia back in 2001 but in 2017 suddenly decided to invest money in Kyiv real estate:

"Understanding the state of my family affairs and after our earlier conversation, he decided to invest his own funds in a new building in Kyiv in order to help his brother and obtain a profit from the resale of this property in the future," the official wrote in his response.

The investigators point out that in eight years, the brother has somehow never got around to selling the asset he invested in. At the same time, Kryvolapov himself claims that since the start of the full-scale invasion, he has not been in contact with his brother, and the only reason he cites is a desire "not to expose my brother to danger from the Russian security services".

Despite this, Nataliia Kryvolapova continues to rent the Russian relative’s apartment, the investigators note.

Kryvolapov did not explain in his response how his family could legally pay rent to a Russian citizen.

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Another apartment next door was bought by the officer’s mother

In 2020, the officer’s mother bought another apartment of more than 100 square metres in the French Quarter complex.

At the time, such an apartment could not have cost less than 7 million hryvnias, and according to journalists, the parents’ income was insufficient to afford such a purchase.

Nevertheless, despite this purchase, in 2022 the parents decided to remain in Russian-occupied territory, where they had arrived shortly before the start of the full-scale invasion.

"At the same time, the cyber police officer’s father follows pro-Russian and openly propagandistic communities on the VKontakte social network and supports the so-called ‘special military operation’," the journalists note.

Bihus.Info suggests that these circumstances may pose significant risks to the security of the area Kryvolapov oversees in the Cyber Police, since the presence of a Ukrainian law enforcement officer’s family in Russia and in Russian-occupied territory creates potential leverage over him.

"So what do we have? A Russian brother who let a cyber police officer live in his expensive apartment in Pechersk, and parents who currently remain in occupied territory. You have to admit this is a very strong lever of influence over a top cyber police officer working in a law enforcement agency that has access, among other things, to Ukrainian government portals, registers and databases," the journalists conclude.

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