Drone strike hits ruscists at night, in morning Ukrainian dogs are feeding on them – combat work of 225th Regiment. VIDEO

Fighters from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment have posted footage showing Russian infantry being eliminated inside a ruined house.

As Censor.NET reports, the Russian troops started shooting at animals on the outskirts of the settlement, and the sound drew in Ukrainian drones.

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The occupiers took cover inside the building, and at that moment, the Defence Forces carried out a drone strike.

As a result, the video shows local dogs in the morning feeding on the bodies of the dead invaders.

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