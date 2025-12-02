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Drone strike hits ruscists at night, in morning Ukrainian dogs are feeding on them – combat work of 225th Regiment. VIDEO
Fighters from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment have posted footage showing Russian infantry being eliminated inside a ruined house.
As Censor.NET reports, the Russian troops started shooting at animals on the outskirts of the settlement, and the sound drew in Ukrainian drones.
The occupiers took cover inside the building, and at that moment, the Defence Forces carried out a drone strike.
As a result, the video shows local dogs in the morning feeding on the bodies of the dead invaders.
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