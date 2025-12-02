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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Drone strike hits ruscists at night, in morning Ukrainian dogs are feeding on them – combat work of 225th Regiment. VIDEO

Fighters from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment have posted footage showing Russian infantry being eliminated inside a ruined house.

As Censor.NET reports, the Russian troops started shooting at animals on the outskirts of the settlement, and the sound drew in Ukrainian drones.

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The occupiers took cover inside the building, and at that moment, the Defence Forces carried out a drone strike.

As a result, the video shows local dogs in the morning feeding on the bodies of the dead invaders.

Watch more: Tactical group of 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment clears industrial facility in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12021) elimination (7468) drones (4773) 225th Separate Assault Regiment (39)
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