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Ruscists whine next to burning vehicle with eliminated crew on Vovchansk front. VIDEO
A video posted online shows Russian troops whining next to a burning vehicle that has been hit on the Vovchansk front.
According to Censor.NET, the occupiers say in the footage that the vehicle was supposed to evacuate their wounded comrades, but Ukraine’s Defence Forces eliminated the entire crew of the invaders.
They killed the crew! Once the vehicle finishes burning, we’ll start pulling the guys out," Russian soldiers complain in the recorded footage.
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