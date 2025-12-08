In Kostiantynivka, Russian forces attacked man with drone who was returning home from his brother’s funeral. VIDEO
In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, Russian forces struck a man with a drone as he was returning home from the funeral of his brother, who had been killed by a Russian drone.
According to Censor.NET, the man was walking along the road when he heard the sound of a UAV and managed to jump out of the way at the last moment, but still suffered a broken leg and injuries from debris.
The footage was released by the Predator task force of the Patrol Police Department.
It was also reported that Russian forces struck a house in Novodonetsk with a drone: two people were killed, and others were injured.
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