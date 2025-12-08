Soldiers of 225th Assault Regiment eliminate Russian infantry near Oleksiivka in Sumy region. VIDEO
In the Sumy region, near the village of Oleksiivka, the occupiers are trying to break through to the Defense Forces’ positions individually or in small groups, but without success.
As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders from the Pentagon Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment have shared footage of drone strikes on enemy infantry.
As a result of combat operations, drone operators eliminated seven invaders.
"The bodies of the eliminated Russian assault groups are densely concentrated in small areas – where enemy units are being forcibly thrown into assaults," the soldiers add under the video.
It was also reported that the 225th Assault Regiment received nearly 3,000 different drones from the Kyiv community, according to Klytschko.
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