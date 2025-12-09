Ukrainian tank from 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade destroys building with ruscists inside. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing Ukrainian tank crews from the Wolf Pack company striking a building with Russian forces inside near the village of Rodynske in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the brigade’s crew positioned their tank within effective range of the target and destroyed the building along with about a dozen occupiers.

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Ukrainian defenders from the 14th Ivan Bohun Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, Chervona Kalyna, also thanked neighbouring units in their Telegram channel for filming the footage of their combat work.

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It was also reported earlier that an occupier spotted a drone and froze in place and was then eliminated by fighters of the 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade.

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