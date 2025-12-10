More and more occupiers dying in ’meat assaults’ – intelligence intercept. AUDIO

Ukraine’s military intelligence has released a new intercepted call that shows the real situation on the front-line positions of Russian occupation forces.

In the recording, the mother of a Russian soldier recounts his words to a friend, her tone conveys shock and helplessness in the face of the scale of losses suffered by the invading army, Censor.NET reports

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Intercepted call shows what is happening on Russian positions

According to the woman, her son describes the front line as pure hell:

"Chunks of meat are lying around… Legs on their own, heads on their own, it’s just a slaughterhouse, a dump. There’s a head lying there with its eyes open. You can go crazy from it… Especially in the trenches, as if someone had just dumped it all out of a dump truck."

The so-called "meat assaults", continuous attacks in which the Russian command throws unprepared troops into battle, are continuing in several sectors of the frontline. Ukrainian defenders are recording a sharp increase in enemy losses, which is also confirmed by intercepted phone conversations of Russian soldiers and their relatives.

Analysts note that such accounts are appearing more and more often online and in intelligence audio materials, as the Russian command continues to use tactics that effectively condemn its own troops to death.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,183,620 people (+1,010 per day), 11,404 tanks, 34,969 artillery systems, 23,692 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS