Ukraine and Portugal to cooperate in maritime drone production, Zelenskyy says. VIDEO

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro signed a statement on a partnership for the production of maritime drones.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Maritime drone production

"Today, there is a joint statement by Ukraine and Portugal on establishing a partnership for the production of maritime drones. We signed it together with the Prime Minister of Portugal, who is in Ukraine today on his first visit. This is one of the most promising areas in defense work right now. It is important that there are results. And in all parts of our Europe, there must be enough strength to counter any threats, and modern drones are a real tool for defense," the statement reads.

Watch more: Russia used about 1,300 drones, nearly 1,200 guided aerial bombs and nine missiles against Ukraine in week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Support from Portugal

Zelenskyy also thanked Portugal for its contribution to the PURL program, which allows Ukraine to purchase US weapons.

"Portugal also supported the joint European decision on a financial security guarantee for Ukraine for the coming years, and that is 90 billion euros for Ukraine – a very significant amount," the president noted.



In addition, Zelenskyy thanked Luís Montenegro for the visit.

Read more: Russia is copying Ukrainian naval drones, their effectiveness is yet to be tested – Pletenchuk

"Thank you, Portugal, for your respect and support for the Ukrainian community. And I would like to separately note your contribution to the restoration of our educational infrastructure – Ukrainian schools in Chernihiv and Cherkasy. Thank you, Portugal," he added.

Earlier, it was reported that Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 20 December.