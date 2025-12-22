Hanukkah menorah knocked over in Chernihiv: unknown persons left discriminatory graffiti. VIDEO

On Monday, 22 December, unknown individuals damaged the menorah, a symbol of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, and left a message calling for the violation of citizens' equal rights.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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According to law enforcement officials, an investigative team from the Chernihiv District Police Department is working at the scene.

The legal classification of the incident is currently being determined. The police are taking measures to identify the persons involved in damaging the religious symbol and leaving the inscription.

Watch more: In Lviv, 19-year-old boy damaged Hanukkah menorah: police detained criminal. VIDEO

Hanukkah

Hanukkah in 2025 was taking place from the evening of 14 December to the evening of 22 December. The holiday is dedicated to the restoration of Jerusalem and the rededication of the Second Temple in the 2nd century BC.

Hanukkah is celebrated for eight days and nights by lighting candles in a special candelabra called a hanukkah or menorah. The holiday is also known as the Festival of Lights and has important religious and cultural significance for the Jewish community.

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