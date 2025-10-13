Representative of Jewish community in Kyiv was attacked with tear gas: perpetrators were three minors. PHOTO

Kyiv police have established that three minors aged 15-16 were involved in the attack near a synagogue in the Obolon district.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the young men provoked a conflict with a member of the religious community and used tear gas from two spray cans. As a result, the victim suffered severe burns to his eyes and skin.

The attack occurred after the community member came outside and saw the boys "were openly performing Nazi salutes" near the synagogue building. Law enforcement officials quickly identified the teenagers, who are students at school and college, and brought them to the police. Investigators and juvenile police inspectors are currently interviewing the minors and their parents.

The police opened criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - gross violation of public order on the grounds of clear disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity and exceptional cynicism.

Yesterday, on 12 October, the Kyiv police began to establish the circumstances of the attack on members of the religious community in the Obolon district of the capital.