Jewish school "Pearl" damaged in Kyiv as result of Russian night attack. PHOTO

During a night attack by the enemy Shahed, the building of a Jewish school in Kyiv was heavily damaged.

This was announced by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, Censor.NET reports.

"During the night attack on Kyiv, the building of the Pearl Jewish school was seriously damaged. Fortunately, no one was in the building at the time of the attack and there were no casualties. A neighbouring residential building was also hit by a Russian drone, and several people were injured. In the morning, I contacted Kyiv Chief Rabbi Yonatan Markovich and expressed my support," the diplomat said.

Brodsky added that the Israeli Embassy will do everything to help the community reopen the school as soon as possible.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that at night the enemy launched "chekers" from the northern direction. It was also noted that a high-rise building in Solomianskyi district was on fire last night due to falling debris.

According to the Air Force, overnight, air defence forces destroyed 33 out of 62 Shaheds, while another 25 were lost locally.

As a reminder, the falling debris on the night of 29 October set fire to buildings and cars in Kyiv, damaging a gas pipeline and causing injuries.