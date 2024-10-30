33 out of 62 Shaheds were destroyed, another 25 lost locally - Air Force

On the night of October 30, 2024, Russian troops struck a missile of an unknown type from the Belgorod region on the private sector in the Sumy region and also attacked Ukraine using attack UAVs. The enemy's tactical aviation constantly strikes with guided air bombs on the front-line territory in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk directions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

How many drones did the enemy launch?

According to the Air Force, 62 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type have been detected since 08.00 p.m. on October 29.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, EW units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

How many drones did our air defense destroy?

As of 07:00 a.m., 33 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

25 безпілотників локаційно втрачено. Інформація уточнюється та оновлюється.

Раніше Цензор.НЕТ повідомляв, що вночі ворог запустив "шахеди" з північного напрямку. Також зазначалося, що через падіння уламків сьогодні вночі горіла багатоповерхівка у Солом’янському районі. Вночі на Київщині знову працювали сили ППО.

Нагадаємо, через падіння уламків вночі 29 жовтня у Києві горіли будівлі та автомобілі, пошкоджена газова магістраль, є постраждалі.