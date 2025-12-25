225th SAB shows footage of liberation of five villages in Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO

Fighters of the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment (SAB) showed footage of the liberation of five villages in Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region — Orestopil, Novoselivka, Sosnivka, Khoroshe and Vorone.

This was reported by the press centre of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The operation to liberate the settlements lasted for more than 100 days in autumn 2025, with support from the 20th Army Corps. Throughout this time, fighters of the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment remained in positions and carried out counterattacking actions. This is a unique case when a unit continuously held positions and moved forward for more than 100 days," the statement said.

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Soldiers awarded

It is also noted that all soldiers who participated in this operation have been nominated for state awards.