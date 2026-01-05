Soldiers of 68th Jaeger Brigade destroyed two vehicles and personnel of Russian forces. VIDEO

Fighters from the unmanned systems battalion of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade "Dovbush Hornets" launched strikes against enemy equipment and personnel.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drone operators first struck two cars belonging to Russian forces, leaving them stranded in open terrain without transportation.

Then the UAV eliminated two invaders who were trying to hide from Ukrainian drones.

The fighters shared footage of their combat operations on their Telegram channel.

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