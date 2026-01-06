Oil depot on fire in Lipetsk region of Russia after drone attack. VIDEO

On the night of 6 January, drones attacked the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation, causing a fire at an oil depot.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to local residents, a series of explosions were heard in the city of Usman at night. Shortly thereafter, a large-scale fire broke out at the oil depot.

The governor of the region, Igor Artamonov, confirmed the UAV attacks. He stated that debris fell on an industrial facility, causing a fire.

Video footage of the fire was posted on social media by eyewitnesses. The footage shows intense burning and columns of fire above the industrial facility.

What is known about the oil depot in Usman?

The "Usmanskaya" oil depot is a large logistics facility in the Lipetsk region of Russia, owned by the company "Usmanskaya Oil Depot" LLC.

See more: Drones attacked Lipetsk region of Russian Federation: plant producing military products on fire. VIDEO+PHOTO

It is used for the storage and transshipment of petroleum products, wholesale fuel sales, and transportation by motor vehicles.

The oil depot in Usman is a transport and logistics hub in central Russia, important for fuel supplies in the region.

Watch more: Oil depot on fire in Kaluga region of Russia after drone attack. VIDEO