Occupier walks among bodies of his 15 eliminated comrades, looking for survivors and reading prayer: "What have you done, you bitch of war. All boys are ’200’.". VIDEO
A video filmed by a Russian soldier after a battle in which his assault group of 15 occupiers was completely eliminated has appeared online.
According to Censor.NET, in the recording, the Russian soldier reacts emotionally to the losses, reads a prayer and tries to find at least one survivor. He admits that the entire group has been eliminated, after which he declares his intention to return to collect the bodies.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password