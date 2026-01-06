Occupier walks among bodies of his 15 eliminated comrades, looking for survivors and reading prayer: "What have you done, you bitch of war. All boys are ’200’.". VIDEO

A video filmed by a Russian soldier after a battle in which his assault group of 15 occupiers was completely eliminated has appeared online.

According to Censor.NET, in the recording, the Russian soldier reacts emotionally to the losses, reads a prayer and tries to find at least one survivor. He admits that the entire group has been eliminated, after which he declares his intention to return to collect the bodies.

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