Minus 13 occupiers: combat work of drone operators of 425th SAR in Pokrovsk. VIDEO
In Pokrovsk, there's been more evidence of the Russian occupation forces falling apart and getting disorganised. Instead of evacuating the wounded and mutual support, Russian soldiers were looting and running away, leaving their mates behind.
According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows how the wounded occupiers are not only not being rescued, but are being searched and robbed, after which they flee their positions in panic. The lack of basic mutual assistance led to the elimination of all Russian assault troops.
The combat operation was carried out by operators of unmanned systems of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelia". With the help of various types of drones, 13 occupiers who were in the strike zone were destroyed.
The published footage once again demonstrates the real state of Russian troops on the front line: low morale, panic during combat contact, and a complete lack of cohesion even in critical situations.
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