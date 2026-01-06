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In Mykolaiv, attempt to sell newborn baby for $10,000 uncovered. VIDEO

Under the procedural supervision of the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion on a 21-year-old woman and her 38-year-old cohabiting partner who attempted to sell their own newborn child.

According to the investigation, the couple was looking for people willing to buy the baby after its birth while the woman was still pregnant, Censor.NET reports.

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They set the "deal" price at $10,000.

Under law enforcement supervision, a meeting took place with a potential female buyer, who paid a deposit.

On January 2, 2026, the day after the child was born, after the baby was physically handed over and the main part of the money was received, the suspects were detained near the maternity hospital.

Their actions have been classified as human trafficking. The court ordered pre-trial detention with bail as an alternative measure.

Read more: In Russia, guardian of Yermokhin, teenager deported from Mariupol, was arrested: she was accused of child trafficking

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children (1198) Mykolaiv region (615) PG Office (939)
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