In Russia, guardian of Yermokhin, teenager deported from Mariupol, was arrested: she was accused of child trafficking

In Russia, law enforcement officers detained and sent Irina Rudnitskaya to a detention center. She is accused of trafficking two or more children.

This was reported by Nastoyashchee Vremya, according to Censor.NET.

She was the guardian of Bohdan Yermokhin, a teenager deported from Mariupol, who was able to return to Ukraine in 2023.

Rudnytska was called a "colleague" of Russian Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova, for whom the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant in 2023 for participating in the forcible removal of Ukrainian children to Russia.

About Yermokhin

According to media reports, Bohdan Yermokhin is an orphan from Mariupol. His parents died when he was eight years old. At the time of the full-scale invasion, he was studying at a metallurgical college, and after the occupation of the city, he and more than 30 other children were taken to Donetsk and then to the Polany rehabilitation center near Moscow, which is subordinate to the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation.

Watch more: Russian Ombudsman Lvova-Belova publicly admitted that she had kidnapped and "re-educated" Ukrainian child from Mariupol. VIDEO

What preceded it?

The Russians took Bohdan and other children to Moscow and placed them in the care of a Russian family. In April 2023, the boy tried to return to Ukraine, but he was detained at the border with Belarus and returned to his foster family. By that time, the boy had already received a summons to report to the military registration and enlistment office in the Moscow region.

After that, the 17-year-old Ukrainian asked for help to return home to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On November 19, 2023, Bohdan Yermokhin, who had been deported by the Russians from occupied Mariupol, returned to Ukraine.