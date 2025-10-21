Russian Ombudsman Lvova-Belova publicly admitted that she had kidnapped and "re-educated" Ukrainian child from Mariupol. VIDEO

Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, who is wanted by a court in The Hague for illegal deportation of children, gave an interview in which she described how she had actually kidnapped and adopted a Ukrainian child from Mariupol after the city had been captured by the Russian army.

According to Censor.NET, in the interview, she admitted that the boy Philip, whom she stole in Mariupol, was Ukrainian, loved Ukraine, sang Ukrainian songs, did not want to move to Russia, but she actually changed his identity, broke him, re-educated him and made him a Russian.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"That is, the Russian authorities have always denied that they are forcibly deporting Ukrainian children and brainwashing them, and here a Russian official close to Putin has confirmed by her own example that this is exactly what Russia is doing. This is great evidence for The Hague. There is no need to investigate anything. Just a guilty plea," the author of the publication writes in the commentary to the video.

Read more: Russia forcibly gives children psychotropic drugs for disobedience in occupied territories, - Herasymchuk