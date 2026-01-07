Fighters from DIU’s "Bratstvo" unit entered enemy’s rear in Zaporizhzhia: two ruscists were eliminated, there are prisoners. VIDEO

The DIU shared details of a special operation carried out by fighters in the Zaporizhzhia direction, who penetrated deep into the rear of the Russian forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The operation took place in December 2025.

During a combat sortie, the SRG unit "Bratstvo", part of the "Tymur's Special Unit" of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, eliminated two Russian occupiers, wounded two, and captured two more.

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"After that, the 'Bratstvo' fighters carried out a complex and lengthy escort of the prisoners - a distance of about 27 kilometres - and brought them to territory controlled by Ukraine.



The captured Russians provided valuable information about the whereabouts of enemy officers, artillery positions, UAV operators, areas where personnel, equipment and ammunition depots were concentrated," the statement said.

The DIU noted that the Russians did not expect active actions by Ukrainian intelligence officers deep within their positions.

After the operation, the then head of the DIU, Budanov, awarded the fighters and commanders of the "Bratstvo" unit with state and departmental awards.

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