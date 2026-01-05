Personnel of Russia’s 47th Missile Brigade were blown up in KamAZ truck in Krasnodar Krai, DIU of MoD says. VIDEO

An explosion occurred in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, resulting in casualties among servicemen of the 47th Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, the incident occurred on December 26, 2025, at around 7:40 a.m. in Korenovsk, at the entrance to the deployment site of a unit of the 8th Combined Arms Army of Russia’s Southern Military District.

Details of the incident

As a result of a mine blast, a military KamAZ truck carrying personnel caught fire. Russian servicemen suffered casualties.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the soldiers and officers of this brigade are directly involved in missile strikes on Ukraine and war crimes against civilians.

About the Russian Armed Forces brigade

Russia’s 47th Missile Brigade is part of the 8th Combined Arms Army and takes part in missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. This unit is responsible for a number of strikes on civilian infrastructure.

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It was also reported that four Russian soldiers were eliminated in occupied Melitopol by DIU of MoD fighters.

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