Three Kyiv women sing "I love you, Moscow" and flaunt it on social media, police say. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Kyiv law enforcement officers have held three girls administratively liable after they drove around in a car, listened to Russian songs, and sang along to hostile performers.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Kyiv police communications department.
Police did not specify which songs the girls were singing, but a day earlier videos circulated online showing women who appear to be them listening to and singing the songs "Matushka" and "Moscow Never Sleeps." The first contains the line "For me — Holy Russia, for others — a thorn in the side," and the second — "I love you, Moscow."
Police reaction
During social media monitoring in one Telegram channel, law enforcement officers found a number of videos showing three girls driving around the capital, listening to provocative Russian music and singing along to hostile performers.
- Law enforcement officers established that the author of the video content is a 21-year-old girl, while the other two participants are 22 and 24. All of them are Kyiv residents.
The SBU is currently communicating with the girls
Police drew up administrative protocols against the offenders under Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses — petty hooliganism. SBU officers are currently speaking with them.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password