Soldiers of 63rd SMB neutralised 65 occupiers in Lyman direction: four were taken prisoner. VIDEO
Over the past day, in the Lyman direction, fighters of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade neutralised 65 Russian soldiers, four of whom were taken prisoner.
This was reported by the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade in a telegram, according to Censor.NET.
According to the brigade, 48 invaders were eliminated and another 13 were wounded.
The unit noted that the operators of the unmanned systems battalion played a significant role in the combat operations.
The military also commended the commander and officers of the third mechanised battalion for their effective actions in the area.
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