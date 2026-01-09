Two "Steel Border" fighters returned after almost 5 months at positions near Kursk. VIDEO

Soldiers from the State Border Service's "Steel Border" unit, codenamed Korea and Pastor, spent several months without a break at their positions in the Kursk direction.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

A soldier with the call sign Pastor spent 94 days at his post, while his partner Korea spent 131 days without rotation.

Colonel Ivan Shevtsov, spokesman for the "Steel Border", told UP that the fighters held their positions in the Kursk direction near the village of Varachine in the Yunakivska community. During this time, they repelled six enemy assaults and held their section.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine maintain control over positions in Russian Federation, - Kursk group

In December, Korea was wounded by a bullet but decided to remain at his position.

The rotation of soldiers took almost two weeks

"Each replacement at the positions there is a separate, carefully planned operation. Leaving is no less dangerous than holding the position. To replace the guys, you have to leave gradually, under cover and at risk at every step. That is why their withdrawal from their positions took almost two weeks," the State Border Service noted.

The snowy weather also helped the withdrawal, as enemy UAVs cannot see the movements of Ukrainian fighters in it. Comrades dropped camouflage robes to Pastor and Korea using drones. According to Shevtsov, border guards use drones to secure such positions "at zero", in particular to drop ammunition, water and provisions.

Korea and Pastor are now undergoing treatment and resting after their ordeal.

Watch more: "Steel Border" drone operators destroyed four vehicles, mortar and ammunition warehouse in Kursk direction. VIDEO