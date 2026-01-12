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Russian woman appeals to Putin: "My grandson and son were killed in ’SMO’, help my last son go there too". VIDEO
A Russian woman whose grandson and son were killed in the war of aggression against Ukraine is asking dictator Putin to allow her last son, who is in prison, to also go to war.
The video was posted on social media, Censor.NET reports.
Appeal to Putin
"I’m appealing to you, please help. ... I raised my grandson on my own—he was killed in the ‘SMO’ (Special Military Operation). And my son was killed," she said.
The woman says her last son was falsely accused by his cohabiting partner, who claimed he had allegedly harassed her.
"My son was given 12 years, he wants to go to the ‘SMO’. Please help him so that he can go to the ‘SMO,’" she added.
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