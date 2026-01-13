Explosion of occupiers’ ground drone carrying anti-tank mines: combat work of 108th TDF Brigade fighters. VIDEO

The detonation of a ground drone carrying anti-tank mines was the result of a hit by a Ukrainian UAV.

As Censor.NET reports, pilots of the 108th Separate Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) Brigade struck an unmanned ground vehicle on a road that was transporting a resupply of mines to the occupiers.

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As a result of the strike, all the explosives detonated along with the ground system.

The footage shows that no trace of the enemy equipment remained.

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