Explosion of occupiers’ ground drone carrying anti-tank mines: combat work of 108th TDF Brigade fighters. VIDEO
The detonation of a ground drone carrying anti-tank mines was the result of a hit by a Ukrainian UAV.
As Censor.NET reports, pilots of the 108th Separate Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) Brigade struck an unmanned ground vehicle on a road that was transporting a resupply of mines to the occupiers.
As a result of the strike, all the explosives detonated along with the ground system.
The footage shows that no trace of the enemy equipment remained.
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