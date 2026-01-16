How Liovochkin snatched chunk of Carpathians and got away with it | Uncensored. VIDEO

In early 2026, it became known that Serhii Liovochkin and persons affiliated with him had acquired ownership of hundreds of premium land plots in the Carpathians at a price dozens of times lower than the market rate. This is not about frontline areas, but about the Borzhava recreational area in Zakarpattia region — a potential site for a ski resort.

In this Censor.NET episode, journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva and investigator Liubov Velychko explain in detail how seized assets ended up in the hands of former Party of Regions figures through ARMA’s actions, and why the state risks losing more than UAH 900 million in budget revenues.

The conversation covers the following:

– how ARMA structured auction terms in a way that left no real competition;

– why the land was sold in large lots with a deliberately undervalued starting price;

– how a deal with the investigation allows figures in a corruption case to get the land back if ARMA fails to sell it within a year;

– what role related parties, offshore companies, and political ties play in this story.

Separately, Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva and Velychko analyze why a ruling by the High Anti-Corruption Court created a situation in which corrupt actors effectively remain "in the black," while the state takes a loss, even during the full-scale war.

Watch on Censor.NET.

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