Major railway accident in Spain: collision of two trains claims more than 20 lives

On Sunday evening, a serious railway accident occurred in southern Spain. A high-speed train derailed, ended up on the opposite track and collided with another train. According to preliminary data, at least 20 people were killed in the tragedy, and dozens more passengers suffered injuries of varying severity.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Associated Press.

What is known?

As noted, the tragic incident occurred near the city of Cordoba. According to the national railway operator Adif, an evening train travelling between Malaga and Madrid derailed. After that, the uncontrolled train crashed into another train travelling from Madrid to Huelva.

According to regional media reports, there were approximately 500 people on board the two trains at the time of the accident. The force of the collision was so powerful that at least one passenger car flew off the tracks and rolled down a slope about four metres high.

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The head of the Cordoba fire service, Francisco Carmona, told Spanish state radio RNE that one of the trains was seriously damaged and at least four carriages were completely derailed.

Casualties

Andalusia's Health Minister Antonio Sanz reported that more than twenty people had died and stressed that this number could rise as rescue operations were still ongoing.

The military and various emergency rescue units were called in to deal with the aftermath of the disaster. Red Cross volunteers are assisting medics working at the scene of the tragedy.

According to Sanz, 73 victims were hospitalised in six hospitals in different parts of the region. The head of the Andalusian Civil Protection Service, María Belén Moya Rojas, told Canal Sur television that the accident occurred in an area that was hard to reach, which significantly complicated the work of the emergency services.

"The situation on the ground is extremely difficult. We are facing a very difficult night," Sanz emphasised.

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Following the tragedy, railway operator Adif announced the complete cancellation of train services between Madrid and cities in Andalusia on Monday.